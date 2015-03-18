(Adds details)
RABAT, March 18 Morocco's three telecoms
operators Maroc Telecom, Medi Telecom and Wana
Corporate have all won radio spectrum licences to operate 4G
mobile broadband networks, the Telecommunications Regulatory
National Agency (ANRT) said on Wednesday.
The auction raised 2 billion Moroccan dirhams ($200
million), ANRT said in a statement.
Maroc Telecom, majority owned by the UAE's Etisalat
, won the most sought-after radio frequencies, paying
1 billion dirhams, while French group Orange's local
affiliate Medi Telecom (Meditel) and Wana Corporate paid 500
million dirhams each, the agency said.
Wana is owned by a holding company controlled by the
Moroccan royal family and Kuwait's Zain.
The three operators will have to pay an additionnal 860
million dirhams to reorganise the frequencies, ANRT added.
Mobile phone market penetration is running at around 130
percent of Morocco's 34 million population, and the country had
8 million Internet subscribers by the end of September 2014, up
more then 60 percent from the previous year.
($1 = 10 Moroccan dirhams)
(Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by David Goodman)