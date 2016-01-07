RABAT Jan 7 Morocco has stopped calls made
through mobile internet connections, the national regulator
announced, a move that could boost voice revenues for local
telecom operators.
The ban will apply to the three mobile operators in Morocco
who offer internet access for computers via USB and other mobile
modems, as well as via mobile phones.
Morocco is following other countries in the region such as
Egypt and the United Arab Emirates. Protests started few days
ago on social media against the move with local media
speculating whether security controls were behind the ban.
The Telecommunications Regulatory National Agency, known as
ANRT, said telecom services such as phone calls need licences
whether they are Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) or others.
"In addition of the losses for the telecoms national market,
the free internet voice calls do not respond to the required
legal gateway," ANRT said on Thursday.
ANRT had tolerated internet voice calls for years but the
drop in call volumes, mainly international calls, might explain
the decision.
Morocco's telecoms market is dominated by Maroc Telecom
, majority owned by the UAE's Etisalat, French group
Orange's local affiliate Medi Telecom (Meditel) and Wana
Corporate, a subsidiary of the royal holding SNI.
The ban would affect the two most used applications in
Morocco Skype and WhatsApp, along with Viber and other providers
of VoIP services.
"Their suspension (VoIP) came in conformity with the
operators' obligations that were underlined in their licences,"
it added.
Mobile phone market penetration is running at around 140
percent of Morocco's 34 million population, and the country had
10 million Internet subscribers by the end in 2015, up more than
60 percent from 2013.
(Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)