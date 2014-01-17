By Repeats to fix garbling
Tunis, Jan 16 Morocco's trade deficit narrowed
by 2.8 percent last year compared with 2012 as the economic
slowdown reduced demand for imports, the foreign exchange
regulator said on Thursday.
The 2013 deficit came to 196.38 billion Moroccan dirhams
($23.80 billion).
Imports fell 2 percent from a year earlier, with energy
imports down 4 percent and wheat imports dropping by 31.7
percent as the national harvest hit record levels.
Tourism receipts slipped slightly to 57.55 billion dirhams
from 57.83 billion dirhams, while remittances from the 4.5
million Moroccans living abroad decreased by 0.7 percent to
58.36 billion dirhams.
Figures are in billions of dirhams:
Jan-Dec Jan-Dec Jan-Nov
2013 2012 2013
EXPORTS 182.83 184.88 166.22
IMPORTS 379.22 386.94 345.47
BALANCE -196.38 -202.06 -179.25
MIGRANT
REMITTANCES 58.36 58.75 53.85
TOURISM
RECEIPTS 57.55 57.83 53.38
FOREIGN DIRECT
INVESTMENT 40.16 32.09 34.53
($1 = 8.2523 Moroccan dirhams)
