RABAT Nov 26 Morocco's moderate Islamist PJD party will be the biggest party in parliament based on a partial count from Friday's election, the interior minister said.

With results known for 288 seats in the 395-seat parliament, the PJD had 80 seats, Interior Minister Taib Cherkaoui told a news conference on Saturday. The Istiqlal party, with which the PJD wants to form a coalition government, was in second place with 45 seats, he said. (Reporting by Souhail Karam; Writing by Christian Lowe)