Guide to economic indicators ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ----------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, JUNE 14
RABAT Nov 26 Morocco's moderate Islamist PJD party will be the biggest party in parliament based on a partial count from Friday's election, the interior minister said.
With results known for 288 seats in the 395-seat parliament, the PJD had 80 seats, Interior Minister Taib Cherkaoui told a news conference on Saturday. The Istiqlal party, with which the PJD wants to form a coalition government, was in second place with 45 seats, he said. (Reporting by Souhail Karam; Writing by Christian Lowe)
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 14 ** TALLINN, Estonia - Governor of Bank of Estonia Ardo Hansson will speak at Eesti Pank economic policy statement & forecast event.