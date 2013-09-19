BRIEF-Genesis Healthcare says Steven Fishman to resign from board effective immediately
* Genesis Healthcare Inc - on April 7, Steven Fishman notified company's board of directors of his decision to resign from board effective immediately
FRANKFURT, Sept 19 Morphosys AG : * Says has raised gross proceeds of approximately EUR 84 million * Says issued 1,514,066 new shares from authorized capital at a price of EUR
55.76 per share * Says the offering represents approximately 6.3% of the registered
pre-transaction share capital
LOS ANGELES, April 7 Yum Brands Inc investors said they have withdrawn a shareholder proposal requesting that the company phase out harmful antibiotic use in its meat supply, after Yum's KFC restaurant chain made public a plan to ban the use of human antibiotics in the chicken it buys.