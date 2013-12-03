BRIEF-Gurnet Point to acquire Innocoll Holdings for $209 mln
* Gurnet Point L.P. enters into agreement to acquire Innocoll Holdings Plc
FRANKFURT Dec 3 Morphosys AG : * Says strengthens European patent position on anti-cd19 cancer program mor208 * Says European patent office has granted a patent covering the company's
cancer compound mor208
WASHINGTON, April 5 A U.S. House of Representatives vote to overhaul Obamacare before lawmakers leave Washington for a two-week break looked unlikely late on Tuesday as top White House deputies and key Republican groups said more discussions were needed.
* Says it plans to invest 100 million yuan ($14.52 million) to set up investment fund worth 30.0 billion yuan with partners