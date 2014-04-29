BRIEF-Ignyta updates progress towards NDA submissions
* Ignyta updates progress towards entrectinib dual trk and ros1 NDA submissions
FRANKFURT, April 29 Morphosys AG : * Says group revenues decreased by 6% to EUR 15.9 million compared to the same
period of the previous year * Says earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) were EUR 1.4 million * Says consolidated net profit 1.1 million euros
* BVF Partners LP reports 7.9 pct passive stake in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals as of April 17 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: