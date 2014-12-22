BRIEF-U.S. FDA approves new combination treatment for acute myeloid leukemia
* FDA approves new combination treatment for acute myeloid leukemia
FRANKFURT Dec 22 Morphosys AG on Monday said it had received a payment from Novartis in connection with the initiation of a phase 1 clinical trial of a HuCAL antibody in the field of oncology.
Morphosys did not disclose the amount paid. (Reporting by Edward Taylor. Editing by Jane Merriman)
WASHINGTON, April 28 A U.S. appeals court dealt health insurer Anthem Inc's bid to merge with rival Cigna a likely death blow on Friday when it upheld a lower court's decision stopping the deal.