BRIEF-BVF Partners reports 7.9 pct passive stake in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals as of April 17
* BVF Partners LP reports 7.9 pct passive stake in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals as of April 17 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, April 29 Morphosys AG : * Shares rise 3.1 percent in early trade after results
* BVF Partners LP reports 7.9 pct passive stake in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals as of April 17 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announced conditional acquisition of a new site located in Auckland suburb of botany