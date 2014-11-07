FRANKFURT Nov 7 Morphosys Ag says: * Increased 2014 EBIT guidance of -5 mln eur to -8 mln confirmed * Revenues expected at the upper end of the previously communicated guidance range of 58-63 mln eur * Q3 revenues 16.4 mln eur, vs 15.4 mln yr-earlier * Q3 EBIT -4.1 mln eur, vs -2.7 million mln eur yr-earlier * Q3 net loss from continuing ops 2.6 mln eur, vs 2.1 mln yr-earlier * MorphoSys's MOR208 Program Receives Fast Track Designation from FDA for the Treatment of DLBCL