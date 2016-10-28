LONDON Oct 28 British supermarket chain
Morrison has raised the price of Marmite yeast spread by
12 percent, passing on to consumers an increase sought by its
maker Unilever that led to a row with retailer Tesco
this month dubbed "Marmitegate".
"Sometimes we have to increase prices as a result of costs
rising although we do our best to avoid this," a Morrison
spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.
"More often than not we have been reducing prices and more
than 3,000 products are currently cheaper in our supermarkets
than they were last year."
Morrison is now charging 2.64 pounds ($3.21) for a 250 gram
jar of the brown spread, which famously pleases or repels the
tastebuds of consumers, up from 2.35 pounds.
A Unilever spokesman had no comment.
Earlier this month Tesco temporarily delisted several
Unilever products from its website, including Marmite, in a
disagreement over price increases Unilever sought as a result of
import costs rising due to the pound's weakness following
Britain's Brexit vote.
Neither side of that dispute has said what if any price
increases were agreed and what their impact would be on prices
on the shelves of Tesco stores.
($1 = 0.8228 pounds)
(Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by David Holmes)