BRADFORD, England, June 4 The new management of
British food retailer Morrisons got support on Thursday
from the company's former boss Ken Morrison to help to diffuse
tensions at its shareholder meeting over pay and strategy.
In March, Morrisons reported its lowest profit in eight
years and said it would cut its dividend. In common with rivals
Tesco, Asda and Sainsbury's it is
battling record food price deflation and waging a price war to
stem the loss of shoppers to discounters Aldi and
Lidl.
Chief Executive David Potts and Chairman Andrew Higginson
received the public backing of Morrison at the meeting. He is
the 83-year-old son of the grocer's founder, who ran the company
for half a century before stepping down in 2008.
Last year, Morrison had used the company's annual meeting to
lambast previous CEO Dalton Philips and to decry his strategy.
"It's a big job to restore the company's fortunes, please be
patient and give management some breathing space," Morrison told
investors at Thursday's meeting in a marked change of tone.
Potts and Higginson used their first annual meeting to tell
shareholders they would review the company's pay policies in
light of a large payout given to Philips, who was ousted in
January.
The two, both former senior executives at rival Tesco,
adopted a more conciliatory approach after previous annual
meetings turned into heated affairs.
Higginson said it looked like voters would approve the
company's remuneration report but said in light of a significant
vote against it, they would review future policies.
He also noted concerns about Philips' leaving package, which
including payoff, bonus, salary and other benefits totalled more
than 3 million pounds ($4.6 million), and said this was the
minimum that could be paid under his contract.
Potts has taken steps to get Morrison onside. The former
boss told Reuters last month that Potts has sought his counsel
and the pair have toured stores together.
Morrison told the meeting on Thursday he had recommended to
Potts that some former colleagues return to the company.
Morrison's wider family own about 10 percent of the retail
group's equity.
($1 = 0.6490 pounds)
