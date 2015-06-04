* Former boss Ken Morrison endorses new management team
* Says investors need to be patient
* Chairman says firm will review remuneration policies
(Adds detail, chairman, CEO comments, shares)
By James Davey
BRADFORD, England, June 4 The new management of
Britain's fourth-biggest supermarket Morrisons got
public support on Thursday from the company's influential former
boss Ken Morrison, helping to defuse tension at its shareholder
meeting over strategy and pay.
In March, Morrisons reported its lowest profit in eight
years and said it would cut its dividend, setting the scene for
a potentially fractious investor gathering. Like rivals Tesco
, Asda and Sainsbury's, Morrisons is
battling record food price deflation and waging a price war to
stem the loss of shoppers to discounters Aldi and Lidl.
Last year, Ken Morrison -- the 83-year-old son of the
grocer's founder who ran it for half a century before stepping
down in 2008 -- used the annual shareholder meeting to lambast
then CEO Dalton Philips and his strategy.
This year, he gave his seal of approval to new Chief
Executive David Potts and Chairman Andrew Higginson.
"I am assured by their stated intention to restore the
company to its glory days," Morrison told investors.
"It's a big job to restore the company's fortunes, please be
patient and allow the new management some breathing space."
Morrison, whose wider family own about 10 percent of the
grocer's equity, said he would assist the new team "in any way I
can", and has recommended a number of people, including some of
his former colleagues, for jobs.
Potts and Higginson used their first annual meeting to tell
shareholders they would review the firm's pay policies in light
of a large payout given to Philips, who was ousted in January
after failing to revive the retailer over his five year watch.
The two, both former executives at market leader Tesco,
adopted a conciliatory tone.
"The idea that in this job ... I can hear Ken's point of
view is invaluable," Potts told reporters, while Higginson said
Morrison's job recommendations would be considered.
Morrison told Reuters last month that Potts has sought his
counsel and the pair have toured stores together.
Higginson said it looked like shareholders would approve the
company's remuneration report but said because of a significant
vote against it, the board would review future policies.
"We'll certainly review our policies in the light of the
votes at this AGM but with shareholder concerns so fragmented
knowing what to change may be difficult," he said.
Higginson noted investor concerns about Philips' leaving
package, which including payoff, bonus, salary and other
benefits totalled more than 3 million pounds ($4.6 million), and
said this was the minimum that could be paid under his contract.
One shareholder said he was sceptical about the new
management team.
"This board has not known its backside from its elbow for at
least three years, so why should it get it right now?," he
asked, before adding: "However, Ken seems reasonably happy so
I'll go along with that."
Shares in Morrisons, down 7 percent over the last year, were
up 1.3 percent at 181 pence at 1505 GMT.
($1 = 0.6490 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey; Writing by Kate Holton; Editing by
Jane Merriman and Mark Potter)