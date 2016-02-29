LONDON Feb 29 Amazon has struck a wholesale supply deal with British supermarket Morrisons that will help the online retailer step up its food offering in Britain with fresh and frozen products.

Morrisons, Britain's fourth biggest supermarket, said on Monday the deal would allow hundreds of Morrisons products to be available to Amazon Prime Now and Amazon Pantry customers in the coming months.

The British grocer already has an online supply deal with Ocado. The British supermarket sector has been convulsed by fierce competition in recent years and analysts have warned that a step up from Amazon could hurt the sector even more. (editing by Kate Holton)