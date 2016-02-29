LONDON Feb 29 Amazon has struck a
wholesale supply deal with British supermarket Morrisons
that will help the online retailer step up its food offering in
Britain with fresh and frozen products.
Morrisons, Britain's fourth biggest supermarket, said on
Monday the deal would allow hundreds of Morrisons products to be
available to Amazon Prime Now and Amazon Pantry customers in the
coming months.
The British grocer already has an online supply deal with
Ocado. The British supermarket sector has been
convulsed by fierce competition in recent years and analysts
have warned that a step up from Amazon could hurt the sector
even more.
(editing by Kate Holton)