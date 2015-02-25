(Adds detail)
LONDON Feb 25 Britain's No. 4 supermarket
Morrisons has named former Tesco executive
David Potts as its new chief executive, completing a triumvirate
of ex-Tesco men at the top of the firm.
Potts, 57, who had been the bookmakers' favourite for the
job, is tasked with returning Morrisons to growth after it
lagged larger rivals, market leader Tesco, Wal-Mart's
Asda and Sainsbury's.
Potts, a former Tesco colleague of Morrisons chairman Andrew
Higginson, will start on March 16. He succeeds Dalton Philips
who was ousted in January.
Potts had a 40-year career with Tesco. Having started off
stacking shelves in his local store, he rose to head the firm's
supply chain, its UK business and then its Asian operations.
Since leaving Tesco in 2011 he has acted as a retail expert
to several international advisory and private equity businesses.
"David is the best retailer I have worked with in 25 years
in the industry," said Higginson.
"Having worked alongside him for 15 years, I know he will
bring to Morrisons a focus on the customer, a track record of
delivery, flair, talent, and immense energy to his new role."
As Morrisons' chief financial officer Trevor Strain is a
former Tesco UK property finance director. Potts' appointment
means the top three jobs at the firm will be held by ex-Tesco
men.
Philips was sacked on Jan. 13, the same day Morrisons
reported another plunge in Christmas sales and left the business
on Feb. 16.
Potts' annual salary will be 850,000 pounds, the same as his
predecessor.
(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle and Kate
Holton)