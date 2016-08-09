UPDATE 3-Motor racing- Dixon wins Indy pole, Alonso starts fifth
* Sato brushes wall in tough conditions (Adds details on condition of injured driver Bourdais)
LONDON Aug 9 British supermarket WM Morrison said on Tuesday it had agreed new terms with its online partner Ocado which will see it extend home delivery across the country using its own stores to pick products.
Morrisons said under the new deal, a restriction on store picking had been lifted, a profit share agreement would be cancelled and its research and development fee to Ocado would be reduced.
The two companies started to work together in 2013, enabling Morrisons to launch its online grocery business, years later than its three bigger rivals Tesco, Sainsbury's and Asda.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)
* Sato brushes wall in tough conditions (Adds details on condition of injured driver Bourdais)
SEOUL, May 22 A South Korean retail giant has shelved controversial expansion plans, while a large bank made hundreds of contract jobs permanent after President Moon Jae-in took office vowing to reform the family-run conglomerates that dominate the economy.