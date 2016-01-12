(Adds detail, quote)
LONDON Jan 12 Morrisons posted a
surprise rise in sales over the festive period, as Chief
Executive David Potts ended three years of declines in his first
Christmas in charge of Britain's fourth-largest supermarket.
The rise in like-for-like sales confounded market
expectations of another fall as retailers battled for customers
over Christmas. Spending over the period recorded its weakest
growth in more than a year, data showed on Tuesday.
Potts said he was pleased with the improved trading
performance.
"While there is of course much more to do, we are making
important progress," he said.
The Bradford, northern England, based group, which trails
market leader Tesco, Wal-Mart's Asda and
Sainsbury's in annual sales, said on Tuesday sales at
stores open over a year, excluding fuel, increased 0.2 percent
in the nine weeks to Jan. 3.
That compares to analysts' average forecast of down 2
percent and a third quarter decline of 2.6 percent.
Morrisons forecast full year 2015-16 underlying profit
before tax to be in the range of 295-310 million pounds ($429
million-$450.24 million) before 60 million pounds of
restructuring and store closure costs.
Morrisons has not reported positive like-for-like sales
since 2012. Last month the firm was ejected from Britain's FTSE
100 blue chip index.
Former Tesco executive Potts joined as chief executive in
March, tasked with reviving Morrisons' fortunes. But he warned
in September it would be a "long journey".
Like its rivals Morrisons is engaged in a price war to stem
the loss of shoppers to discounters Aldi and Lidl
and is also grappling with commodity-driven price
deflation that shows little sign of abating.
Prior to Tuesday's update analysts were on average
forecasting 306 million pounds, versus 345 million made in
2014-15.
The firm said it was entering into consultation to close a
further seven supermarkets.
($1 = 0.6885 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey and Paul Sandle; editing by Kate
Holton)