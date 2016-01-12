LONDON Jan 12 Morrisons, Britain's No.
4 supermarket group, beat expectations for Christmas trading,
reporting a first period of positive underlying sales since
2012.
The Bradford, northern England, based group, which trails
market leader Tesco, Wal-Mart's Asda and
Sainsbury's in annual sales, said on Tuesday sales at
stores open over a year, excluding fuel, increased 0.2 percent
in the nine weeks to Jan. 3.
That compares to analysts' average forecast of down 2
percent and a third quarter decline of 2.6 percent.
Morrisons forecast full year 2015-16 underlying profit
before tax to be in the range of 295-310 million pounds ($429
million-$450.24 million) before 60 million pounds of
restructuring and store closure costs.
Prior to Tuesday's update analysts were on average
forecasting 306 million pounds, versus 345 million made in
2014-15.
The firm said it was entering into consultation to close a
further seven supermarkets.
($1 = 0.6885 pounds)
