LONDON May 5 Morrisons, Britain's
fourth largest supermarket, reported a further improvement in
quarterly underlying sales on Thursday, suggesting its chief
executive, now over a year into the job, might have stabilised
the business.
David Potts, a former Tesco executive who joined
Morrisons as CEO in March last year, has cut prices, improved
store standards and tailored product offerings to local tastes.
The Bradford, northern England, based group which trails
market leader Tesco, Sainsbury's and Asda
in annual sales, said sales at stores open over a year,
excluding fuel, rose 0.7 percent in the 13 weeks to May 1, the
firm's fiscal first quarter.
That compares with analysts' forecasts of flat sales in the
latest quarter and a rise of 0.1 percent in the fourth quarter
of Morrisons' 2015-16 year which was its first quarterly rise in
four years.
Morrisons said like-for-like transactions grew 3.1 percent
in the quarter, while volume growth was described as "strong".
Deflation, including the supermarket's own price cuts was 2.6
percent.
