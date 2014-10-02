LONDON Oct 2 British grocer Morrisons will launch its first customer loyalty card on Friday, aiming to win back market share with a scheme that provides a price match guarantee against discounters Aldi and Lidl as well as its traditional rivals.

Bradford, northern England-based Morrisons, which trails market leader Tesco, Wal-Mart's Asda and J Sainsbury, issued a massive profit warning in March and set out a plan to restore its low-price image.

It is aiming to boost sales volumes by spending 1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion) cutting prices over the next three years, to respond to the market share it has lost to Aldi and Lidl.

The group has also suffered because it lagged rivals in entering fast-growing online and convenience store markets.

It said on Thursday its "Match & More" price match and points card will undergo a phased roll out across the UK, starting on Friday. Its cost forms part of the 300 million pounds Morrisons is investing in its 2014-15 year.

Through the scheme if a comparable grocery shop could have been cheaper at any of the five rival grocers, Match & More users will automatically get the difference back in points on their card. Each 1 pence of price difference equals 10 points and when 5,000 points are accumulated customers receive a 5 pounds voucher at the till.

Morrisons' price match scheme will cover branded, own-brand products and fresh produce as well as items that are on promotion elsewhere. Its vouchers can be redeemed over a 52 week period.

Tesco, Sainsbury's and Asda all offer price matching comparison schemes, but significantly none of them feature the discounters and vouchers have to be redeemed between 14 and 28 days.

Morrisons shoppers will also receive additional points on promoted products in store as well as from fuel purchases.

Last month Morrisons posted a 7.6 percent fall in second quarter like-for-like sales, excluding fuel. But it said its recovery plan was on track. (1 US dollar = 0.6194 British pound) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)