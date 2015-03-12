* Lowest underlying profit for eight years
* 1.3 bln pound property writedown takes firm to pretax loss
* Dividend to be lower in 2015-16
* New CEO starts on Monday
* Shares up 0.4 pct
By James Davey
LONDON, March 12 The daunting task facing the
new boss of Morrisons was illustrated on Thursday when
Britain's fourth biggest supermarket reported its lowest annual
profit in eight years and warned investors it would cut its
dividend.
The profit slump, a third straight decline, reflects
Morrisons' decision last year to spend 1 billion pounds ($1.50
billion) on price cuts over three years to stem the loss of
shoppers to discounters Aldi and Lidl,
fuelling an industry price war.
David Potts, a former executive of market leader Tesco
, starts as Morrisons CEO on Monday. He will try to
improve the performance of its core stores through lower prices,
and better product availability and customer service.
"Whilst our broad strategy of saving to invest in our offer
is the right one, David will be reviewing the plan to improve
trading momentum," Chairman Andrew Higginson told reporters.
He said Morrisons' destiny was in its own hands. Under Potts
the firm could return to growth but it would take time for
investment to pay off.
"More customers means volume growth and it also means our
stores are busier, our colleagues happier and we'll get better
deals from our suppliers," Higginson added.
The chairman stressed that Morrisons was unique among
British supermarkets in making over half of the fresh food it
sells and has more freehold stores compared with rivals. It was
also making progress in accelerating cost savings and reducing
debt.
TESCO STIRS
However, Potts takes over when Tesco is showing signs of
recovery under its new boss Dave Lewis who has been in the job
for six months.
Shares in Wm Morrison Supermarkets are down 12 percent
year-on-year, though they have risen 17 percent over the last
three months on recovery hopes. They were up 0.2 percent at 1120
GMT.
The firm, which trails Tesco, Wal-Mart's Asda and
Sainsbury's in annual sales, reported an underlying
pretax profit of 345 million pounds ($516 million) in the year
to Feb. 1.
That was broadly in line with analysts' average forecast of
342 million pounds but a big fall on the 719 million pounds made
in 2013-14.
As well as price cuts the fall also reflects Morrisons late
entry into the better performing parts of the market, namely
convenience stores and online shopping.
The company also wrote down the value of its property
portfolio by 1.3 billion pounds to reflect the deterioration in
market conditions. As a result it posted an overall loss before
tax of 792 million pounds.
The price war has even taken its toll on upmarket
supermarket Waitrose, which on Thursday reported a 23
percent fall in annual profit.
Morrisons' Chief Financial Officer Trevor Strain said he was
comfortable with analysts' consensus underlying profit forecast
for 2015-16 of 387 million pounds.
Despite the slump in profit, Morrisions is paying a total
dividend of 13.65 pence for the full year, up 5 percent. But, it
signalled lower future payouts, guiding to a dividend of not
less than 5 pence per share for 2015-16.
Tesco has said it will not pay a final dividend this year,
while Sainsbury's has indicated it will reduce payouts.
Morrisons will also slow down the roll-out of 'M local'
convenience stores and review the format. Twenty three 'M local'
stores will close in the 2015-16 year.
($1 = 0.6663 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Keith Weir)