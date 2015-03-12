LONDON, March 12 Annual profit at Britain's
fourth biggest grocer Morrisons slumped 52 percent to an
eight-year low, damaged by last year's strategic decision to
slash prices to stem the loss of shoppers to discounters Aldi
and Lidl.
Morrisons, which trails market leader Tesco,
Wal-Mart's Asda and Sainsbury's in annual
sales, said on Thursday it made an underlying pretax profit of
345 million pounds ($516 million) in the year to Feb. 1.
That compares to analysts' average forecast of 342 million
pounds and 785 million pounds made in 2013-14. It represents a
third straight year of decline.
Despite the slump in profit the firm is paying a final
dividend of 9.62 pence, making 13.65 pence for the full year, up
5 percent.
However, it signalled lower payouts going forward, guiding
to a dividend of not less than 5 pence per share for 2015-16.
The firm also said it would invest more in cutting prices in
the current year and slow down the opening of convenience
stores.
($1 = 0.6684 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)