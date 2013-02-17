Feb 17 British supermarket chain Wm Morrison
said it has bought 49 stores from the administrators of
failed DVD-rental chain Blockbuster but did not disclose the
terms.
Morrisons, UK's fourth-largest grocer, said it will convert
the stores into small 'local' supermarkets under the M local
name and hopes to have the stores up and running by the end of
the summer.
The company, which is underperforming rivals and posted a
weak Christmas update, has been diversifying into non-food,
e-commerce and convenience stores and plans to open at least 70
M local convenience stores by the end of the year.
Earlier this month, Morrisons bought seven stores from
collapsed British camera retailer Jessops as part of plans to
expand into the convenience store sector.