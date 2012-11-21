* Morrisons lobbying for longer trading hours on Dec. 23
* Morrisons CEO to meet UK business minister Thursday
* Wal-Mart's Asda backing Morrisons on issue
By James Davey
LONDON, Nov 21 Wm Morrison Supermarkets,
Britain's fourth-biggest grocer, is lobbying government for
Sunday trading laws to be relaxed on Dec. 23 this year, arguing
that the second day before Christmas is usually the busiest
shopping day of the year.
With Dec. 23rd falling on a Sunday retailers are restricted
by law to opening for a maximum of six hours.
Morrisons wants an extension of two to three hours so it can
avoid chaotic scenes in stores, Chief Executive Dalton Philips
told reporters on Wednesday during a media visit to a store in
Camden, north London.
"(David) Cameron talked this week about an economic war. We
should be open longer on the 23rd, it's ridiculous," he said in
reference to a speech made by the Prime Minister at a
Confederation of British Industry conference on Monday that
called for a slashing of rules and regulations that are holding
back UK business.
"We did this during the Olympics and I think the government
needs to be consistent on that," Philips added, referring to a
relaxing of Sunday trading rules this summer.
Philips and Andy Clarke, chief executive of Wal-Mart's
Asda, Britain's second biggest supermarkets operator,
have written to Michael Fallon, minister of state for business,
on the issue and Philips will also meet with him on Thursday.
Last week Morrisons posted a worsening decline in sales and
parted company with its commercial director, saying it had to do
a better job of telling customers about policies such as its
emphasis on in-store butchers, bakers, fishmongers,
cheesemongers and greengrocers and its focus on producing much
of the food it sells - elements all show-cased in the Camden
store.
"I think it's going to be a very competitive Christmas
market," said Philips.
Shares in the firm closed on Wednesday at 257 pence, valuing
the business at about 6.06 billion pounds ($9.66 billion).