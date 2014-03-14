LONDON, March 14 Britain's fourth biggest grocer Wm Morrison Supermarkets has suffered a theft of data from its staff payroll system, including bank account details, it said on Friday.

The firm said it was made aware on Thursday that the data had been published on the internet and sent on a disc to a newspaper.

"Initial investigations suggest that this theft was not the result of an external penetration of our systems. We can confirm there has been no loss of customer data and no colleague will be left financially disadvantaged," it said.

Morrisons said it is working with the cyber crime authorities and the police to identify the source of the theft and urgently reviewing its internal data security measures, with Chief Executive Dalton Philips leading the firm's response to the theft.

On Thursday Morrisons posted its lowest annual profit for five years, issued a huge profit warning and sparked fears of an industry price war after saying it would invest 1 billion pounds ($1.67 billion) in price cuts over three years to win back customers.