LONDON, March 14 Wm Morrison, Britain's
No. 4 grocer, suffered a major theft of data from its staff
payroll system, including bank account details, on the same day
it issued a huge profit warning, it said on Friday.
The Bradford, northern England-based firm said it was made
aware on Thursday that staff pay data had been published on the
internet and sent on a disc to a newspaper.
Morrisons ensured the data was taken off the website and
said it did not believe it had been the victim of an external
cyber attack, implying the data was likely leaked by an
employee.
"Initial investigations suggest that this theft was not the
result of an external penetration of our systems. We can confirm
there has been no loss of customer data and no colleague will be
left financially disadvantaged," it said, adding it was working
with the police and cyber crime authorities to identify the
source of the theft.
Chief Executive Dalton Philips was leading the firm's
response to the theft.
Morrisons said it was also urgently reviewing its internal
data security measures.
The Bradford Telegraph & Argus newspaper said it alerted
Morrisons to the leak of data, which it said contained the pay
and bank account details of about 100,000 staff, from director
level downwards.
The newspaper said it was anonymously sent a disc containing
the information by a "concerned Morrisons shopper".
Morrisons employs about 132,000 across its business.
On Thursday, the grocer posted its lowest annual profit for
five years, issued a profit warning and sparked fears of an
industry price war after saying it would invest 1 billion pounds
($1.7 billion) in price cuts over three years to win back
customers who have switched to discounters.