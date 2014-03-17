LONDON, March 17 Wm Morrison, Britain's
No. 4 grocer, said on Monday an employee of the company had been
arrested in connection with a major theft of data from its staff
payroll system on the same day it issued a huge profit warning.
Morrisons said it was continuing to work with West Yorkshire
Police on the investigation.
The Bradford, northern England-based firm had said on Friday
it was made aware on Thursday that staff pay data had been
published on the internet and sent on a disc to a local
newspaper.
Morrisons ensured the data was taken off the website and
said it did not believe it had been the victim of an external
cyber attack, implying the data was likely leaked by an
employee.
The firm has since advised colleagues on the measures it is
taking to protect their security and has purchased support from
Experian that detects misuse of colleague information and
protects against identity fraud.
On Thursday, the grocer posted its lowest annual profit for
five years, issued a profit warning and sparked fears of an
industry price war after saying it would invest 1 billion pounds
($1.7 billion) in price cuts over three years to win back
customers who have switched to discounters.
On the same day Chief Executive Dalton Philips also spoke
about how recent investment had transformed the firm's
"antiquated systems."