LONDON, Sept 9 Britain's fourth-biggest
supermarket Morrisons said on Wednesday it had agreed to
sell 140 convenience stores for 25 million pounds ($38 million),
as it focuses on improving its core larger stores in a market
engulfed by a fierce price war.
The firm said it expected to incur a loss on disposal of
around 30 million pounds. Morrisons will retain five convenience
stores, which are either on forecourts or will be converted to
small supermarkets.
Morrisons, which concluded in a review earlier this year
that its convenience business would have required significant
additional investment to reach profitability, said it had sold
the stores to a team led by retail entrepreneur Mike Greene
and backed by Greybull Capital LLP.
($1 = 0.6507 pounds)
(Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by Kate Holton)