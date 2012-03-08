* Year pretax profit 935 mln stg vs forecast 922 mln stg
* Revenue 17.7 bln stg, up 7 pct
* Dividend 10.7 pence, up 11 pct
* Sees challenging 2012 but expects profitable growth
* Shares rise 2.5 pct
By James Davey
LONDON, Mar 8 Britain's fourth-biggest
grocer Wm Morrison Supermarkets said it is well-placed
to resist any attempt by wounded market leader Tesco to
make gains in the fresh food battleground after leading the way
with its own fresh format stores.
Last year Morrisons launched a new fresh food concept in 12
stores, introducing 350 more fruit and vegetable products,
reducing space given over to processed foods and knocking down
walls so customers can see its butchers, bakers and fishmongers
in action.
The revamped stores posted a 14 percent rise in produce
sales, with delicatessen sales up over 40 percent.
Some 48 stores will have the new format by July, at a cost
of 1.7 million pounds ($2.7 million) per store.
"This will be a differentiator, this is game-changing
stuff," Chief Executive Dalton Philips told reporters.
"We'll have 15 percent of our sales going through these new
fresh formats by the end of the first half. It's almost
impossible to replicate."
On Monday Tesco began its fight back after a shock
post-Christmas profit warning, detailing plans to create 20,000
jobs, open new stores and refresh hundreds of existing stores
with a focus on improving its offers of fresh produce, fresh
meat, bakery and counter services.
Morrisons' Philips said: "We're taking the fresh market
experience to a whole new level and just moving it right on. We
can do that because we've got these craft skills in our
business, it's part of our culture.
"You just can't create a butcher or a baker, it takes years
and years."
BEAT EXPECTATIONS
The CEO was speaking after Morrisons posted a
better-than-expected 8 percent rise in full-year profit, sending
its shares 2 percent higher.
Morrisons, which trails Tesco, Wal-Mart's Asda and J
Sainsbury in UK market share, posted a profit before
tax and one-off items of 935 million pounds in the year to Jan.
29, helped by a focus on fresh foods and low prices.
That compared to analysts' average forecast of 922 million
pounds and 869 million pounds made in the previous year.
Turnover rose 7 percent to 17.7 billion pounds, with sales
at stores open at least a year up 1.8 percent.
Britain's retailers are mostly struggling as shoppers are
hit by rising prices, muted wages growth and government
austerity measures, as well as worry about a stagnant housing
market, job security and the impact of the euro zone debt
crisis.
Morrisons, which raised its dividend by 11 percent to 10.7
pence a share and its capex guidance for 2012 to 1.2 billion
pounds, said it anticipated 2012 would be "challenging" but said
it expected to deliver profitable growth.
"Given the context of very tough UK food retail trading
conditions, we consider this encouraging," said analysts at
Credit Suisse.
As well as modernising its core chain, Morrisons, which runs
nearly 500 superstores and, unlike rivals, produces much of the
food it sells, has been diversifying into non-food, e-commerce
and convenience stores.
After trialing three M local convenience stores in 2011 the
firm will open 15-20 this year and 50 next year.
Shares in Morrisons, which have lost 11 percent of their
value over the last three months, were up 2.49 percent at 291.9
pence at 1110 GMT, valuing the business at 7.3 billion pounds.