* Q1 underlying sales down 1 pct, in line with forecasts

* Says high price of oil hurting consumers

* Says "feeling good about Q2"

* Outlook for year maintained

* Shares down 1 pct, underperforming FTSE 100

By James Davey

LONDON, May 3 Britain's No.4 grocer Wm Morrison said it would not join the wave of profit-squeezing promotions sweeping the industry, even though its decision to stand back contributed to the first fall in its quarterly underlying sales since 2005.

"We are prepared to sit back from this activity rather than pursue small market share gains at any cost," chief executive Dalton Philips told reporters on Thursday.

"You can pile in and you can blow your brains out and you can drive your top line but it doesn't necessarily do anything for your bottom line."

Philips said Morrisons had a track record of delivering profitable growth. "We're not going to change our strategy."

Tesco Britain's biggest retailer, has stepped up promotions and vouchers as it seeks to fight back from a shock profit warning in January, while rivals like Wal-Mart's Asda and J Sainsbury have largely followed suit.

Retailers across much of Europe are struggling as shoppers grapple with higher prices, muted wage growth and government austerity measures, and worry about job security, shaky housing markets and fallout from the euro zone debt crisis.

Also on Thursday, German retailer Metro posted a surprise first-quarter loss, while Belgium's Delhaize warned 2012 profits would fall.

Morrisons said sales at stores open over a year fell 1.0 percent excluding fuel and VAT sales tax in the 13 weeks to April 29, its fiscal first quarter.

That was bang in line with analysts' average forecast, according to a company poll, and compared with a fourth quarter rise of 0.7 percent. Total sales, excluding fuel, rose 1.5 percent.

The fall in underlying sales partly reflected a tough comparison with strong trading in the same period last year when like-for-like sales rose 2.5 percent as spending was boosted by an exceptionally warm Easter and celebrations surrounding a royal wedding.

FEELING VERY SQUEEZED

Data last week showed Britain is back in recession, prompting fears of a fresh fall in consumer confidence, while high oil prices have raised doubts about whether inflation will continue to fall back from last year's highs.

Philips highlighted the price of oil and other commodity prices putting pressure on disposable incomes.

"The consumer is feeling very squeezed at the moment," he said, noting that an average family with two cars is paying 26 pounds ($42) more a month to fill their cars versus last year.

Morrisons maintained its outlook for the year, adding it was confident of achieving continued profitable growth.

Philips is optimistic the Euro 2012 soccer finals, the Queen's diamond jubilee and the London Olympics will spur demand this summer. "We're feeling good about Q2," he said.

At 1040 GMT, Morrisons shares, down 6 percent over the last month, were down 1 percent at 277.3 pence, underperforming a FTSE 100 index up 0.5 percent.

Shore Capital analyst Clive Black said he wass concerned Morrisons was "losing share to Asda and not making hay whilst Tesco UK has been underperforming."

He said Morrisons also seemed not to be challenging the higher category grocers - Marks & Spencer, Sainsbury and John Lewis' Waitrose.

As well as modernising its core chain, Morrisons, which runs nearly 500 superstores and, unlike rivals, produces much of the food it sells, has been diversifying into non-food, e-commerce and M local convenience stores.