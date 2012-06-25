LONDON, June 25 Britain's fourth biggest grocer
Wm Morrison Supermarkets said group finance director
Richard Pennycook will leave the business next June after eight
years at the firm.
The grocer said on Monday Pennycook had informed the board
he would concentrate on building "a portfolio career".
"I feel that it's the right time to seek new challenges," he
said in a statement.
Chairman Ian Gibson said Pennycook had done "an outstanding
job" for the firm.
Last month Morrisons posted a 1 percent fall in first
quarter sales, while earlier this month its former executive
chairman Ken Morrison expressed concern at its annual
shareholders meeting at recent developments at the grocer.