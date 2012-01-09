* Xmas underlying sales up 0.7 pct vs 1.3 pct forecast
* Says growth in line with broader grocery market
* Sees tougher 2012, little if any market volume growth
* Declines comment on reported interest in Best Buy stores
* Shares flat, in line with European retail sector
By Mark Potter
LONDON, Jan 9 Britain's Wm Morrison
Supermarkets posted a slowdown in sales growth over
Christmas and predicted this year would be even tougher than
2011 as shoppers' disposable incomes are squeezed and the
country teeters on the brink of recession.
"I think it's going to be harder than the year we've just
come out of," chief executive Dalton Philips said on Monday.
"The economy is in a difficult place and wherever you look,
you see this sort of lack of confidence."
Britain's retailers are mostly struggling as shoppers are
hit by rising prices, muted wages growth and austerity measures,
and worry about a stagnant housing market, rising unemployment
and the impact of the euro zone debt crisis.
Morrisons' caution was echoed by Shop Direct, Britain's
biggest home shopping retailer, which forecast lower sales in
2012, despite a 9 percent rise in Christmas sales.
Ailing music and DVDs chain HMV, meanwhile, saw an
8.2 percent drop in underlying Christmas sales.
Morrisons, Britain's No.4 grocer behind J Sainsbury
, Wal-Mart's Asda and Tesco, said sales
at stores open over a year rose 0.7 percent, excluding fuel and
VAT sales tax, in the six weeks to Jan. 1.
That was down from 2.4 percent growth in its fiscal third
quarter and below an average forecast of 1.3 percent growth in a
Reuters poll of 14 analysts, although the group said its
performance was in line with the broader grocery market.
"A material slowdown," said Shore Capital analyst Clive
Black, who described Morrisons' performance as "disappointing."
Analysts had expected Morrisons to produce the strongest
sales of the three major British grocers reporting Christmas
figures this week due to its strength in fresh foods and to its
lower exposure to discretionary non-food goods, where shoppers
have been making the biggest cutbacks.
Shore Capital's Black said data from market research firm
Nielsen suggested Asda had a good Christmas, while Tesco was the
laggard of the top four grocers, "perhaps quite demonstrably
so."
Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, posts Christmas sales on
Thursday, while Sainsbury reports on Wednesday.
At 0900 GMT, Morrisons shares were flat at 311.4 pence, in
line with the STOXX Europe 600 retail index.
IT'S ONLY GETTING WORSE
Philips said shopping habits over Christmas underscored the
pressure being felt by consumers.
Sales in the week before Christmas were up around a quarter
on two years ago, suggesting shoppers are waiting for the last
minute in the hope of snapping up bargains, he said.
Over 40 percent of all sales in the grocery sector were
accounted for by goods on promotion, while sales of sparkling
wines at Morrisons surged 150 percent as Britons opted for a
cheaper alternative to champagne, he added.
Philips also highlighted strong demand for classic Christmas
foods, like turkey, sprouts and stuffing.
"People (were) going back to traditional favourites because
you just don't want to risk anything in these economic times,"
he told reporters on a conference call.
Retailers are hoping a fall in inflation and events like the
Olympic Games in London and the Diamond Jubilee will spur demand
in the months ahead.
But Philips saw little reason for optimism, predicting
little if any growth in grocery sales volumes this year.
He said Morrisons would compete robustly in a tough market
with new initiatives like its low price "M Savers" range.
Finance Director Richard Pennycook said Morrisons was
comfortable with analysts' full-year profit forecast of around
920-925 million pounds, adding the firm had not joined in the
frenzy of discounting seen at some retailers.
Pennycook declined to comment on a report that Morrisons is
in talks to acquire electronics chain Best Buy's UK stores for
its Kiddicare range. He added, however, that if there is an
opportunity to accelerate growth of the Kiddicare business, the
company would take it.