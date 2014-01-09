(Adds details)
LONDON Jan 9 British grocer WM Morrison
posted a sharp fall in like-for-like sales over Christmas,
blaming the "disappointing" performance on difficult market
conditions, heavy discounting by rivals and the lack of a full
online offer.
The UK's fourth largest supermarket chain on Thursday said
its like-for-like sales excluding fuel dropped 5.6 percent in
the six weeks to Jan. 5. Including fuel, the drop was 7.1
percent.
It said it now expected its full-year underlying profit
performance to be towards the bottom of the range of current
market expectations, which stand at 783 million-853 million
pounds.
Britain's four big supermarket groups are struggling as
muted wage growth has kept customers' spending in check, and
discounters Aldi and Lidl take an ever
greater share of the market.
Leader Tesco reported a 2.4 percent drop in
like-for-like sales for the six weeks to Jan. 4 on Thursday,
while Sainsbury's managed to eke out a tiny rise in
Christmas sales.
Morrisons has also been hampered by its late entry into
Internet deliveries and convenience stores, the two fastest
growing retail channels for the big grocers.
Chief Executive Dalton Philips said the group was working
hard to catch up, with its first online food deliveries starting
on Friday.
"In a very tough market our sales performance over Christmas
was disappointing. However we are firmly focused on driving our
core business and accelerating our penetration of the fast
growing channels," he said.
Shares in FTSE 100 company Morrisons closed at 254.2 pence
on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton and Sarah
Young)