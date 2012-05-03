LONDON May 3 Britain's No. 4 grocer Wm Morrison
Supermarkets posted a fall in underlying sales in its
first quarter, reflecting tough comparatives with a bumper
period of trading last year and customers switching to rivals
who are promoting more heavily.
Morrisons, which trails market leader Tesco,
Wal-Mart's Asda and J Sainsbury in UK market
share, said on Thursday sales at stores open over a year fell
1.0 percent excluding fuel in the 13 weeks to April 29.
That was in line with analysts' average forecast, according
to a company poll, and compared to a fourth quarter rise of 0.7
percent.
Morrisons was up against tough comparative numbers as in the
same period a year ago like-for-like sales rose 2.5 percent with
spending boosted by an exceptionally warm Easter and the Royal
Wedding.
But analysts reckon the firm may have lost share to Tesco,
after the market leader stepped-up vouchering in the wake of its
January profit warning, as well as Asda and discounters Aldi,
Lidl and Netto.
"The uncertain economic background is expected to remain
challenging for the consumer and accordingly the board remains
cautious," Morrisons said, adding its financial outlook for the
year remains unchanged.