LONDON Jan 9 British grocer WM Morrison
posted a sharp fall in like-for-like sales over Christmas,
blaming the "disappointing" performance on difficult market
conditions, heavy discounting by rivals and the lack of a full
online offer.
The UK's fourth largest supermarket chain said its
like-for-like sales excluding fuel dropped 5.6 percent in the
six weeks to Jan. 5. Including fuel, the drop was 7.1 percent.
It said it now expected its full-year underlying profit
performance to be towards the bottom of the range of current
market expectations, which stand at 783 million-853 million
pounds.