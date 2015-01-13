BRIEF-Chenguang Biotech Group sets up healthcare industry fund
* Says it has successfully set up a healthcare industry fund with partners
Jan 13 Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc
* New chairman Andrew Higginson says will be non-exec chairman not executive chairman from Jan 22
* New chairman Higginson says "time for a fresh pair of eyes and a fresh look"
* New chairman Higginson says "almost certain" new CEO will be external candidate Further company coverage: (Reporting By James Davey)
* Says it has successfully set up a healthcare industry fund with partners
* Says it lowered the conversion price for 2018 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds and 2021 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds to 2,035.7 yen per share and 2,001.3 yen per share respectively, from 2,063.5 yen per share and 2,028.6 yen per share, effective April 1