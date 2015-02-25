LONDON Feb 25 Ken Morrison, the son of
Morrisons' founder and a former boss of the British
grocer, has welcomed the appointment of ex-Tesco
executive David Potts as Morrisons' new CEO.
"It looks a good appointment ... It sounds very promising,
he seems to be a well experienced individual and he's achieved
quite a lot in his career," Morrison told Reuters on Wednesday.
"It's quite a big job, a big task, it's really a question of
team building," he said, adding that he would like to see Potts
focus on the grocer's core supermarkets.
At Morrisons' annual shareholders' meeting last year Ken
Morrison labelled the grocer's performance "disastrous" and
called for its board to be bolstered with more "retail
knowledge".
