LONDON May 17 Britains' No. 4 supermarket Wm Morrisons said on Friday it has agreed a long term deal with online grocer Ocado to enable Morrisons.com to start grocery deliveries to customers by January 2014.

Morrisons said its website will have a clear "Morrisons look and feel."

It said fulfilment will be from Ocado's recently opened Dordon Customer Fulfilment Centre (CFC) in central England, with customer deliveries through a Morrisons liveried fleet.

The deal will comprise a technology and services arrangement and a sale and leaseback of property and equipment at Dordon.

Morrisons will make an initial capital payment of 170 million pounds ($260 million) to Ocado to acquire Dordon and associated mechanical handling equipment, as well as a licence and integration fee.

It said a further 46 million pounds will be invested to expand Dordon in order to accommodate Morrisons' range, integrate with Morrisons systems and establish a network of delivery spokes.