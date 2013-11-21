* Firm will make first online grocery delivery Jan. 10
By James Davey
LONDON, Nov 21 Britain's No. 4 supermarket Wm
Morrison will attempt to win customers from rival's long
established online grocery businesses by making it easy for them
to switch, Chief Executive Dalton Philips told reporters on
Thursday.
"By enabling customers with one click to import their
favourites we'll be bringing switching to the online food
market," Philips said as he detailed the firm's online grocery
plans at a salmon-packing factory in Stratford, east London.
UK online grocery sales are forecast to grow 16.9 percent to
6.9 billion pounds ($11.2 billion) in 2013, according to market
research group Mintel.
Bradford, northern England-based Morrisons is the last of
Britain's "big four" supermarkets to sell groceries over the
internet, playing catch-up with market leader Tesco,
Sainsbury's and Wal-Mart's Asda who have been
expanding their online businesses since the late 1990s.
Morrison's plan to differentiate itself is to focus more on
fresh food and what it hopes will be superior customer service.
It says the switching software will be a unique feature on
its website that will enable shoppers to easily import their
list of favourite grocery items from the sites of Tesco, Asda, J
Sainsbury, Waitrose and even Morrisons' online grocery
partner Ocado.
Morrisons' late entry into both online grocery and local
convenience stores, the sector's two fastest growing channels,
has dented its profit and market share. Earlier this month it
posted a seventh straight fall in quarterly underlying sales.
To address this the firm agreed in May to invest 216 million
pounds in a 25-year deal with online grocer Ocado that will give
it an online grocery capacity of 500 million pounds of sales and
see it start home deliveries by January 2014.
It is also aggressively opening "M local" convenience
stores, with a target of 100 by the end of the year and 200 by
the end of 2014.
"There's a huge difference between late and too late. Yes,
we are late but we are not too late," said Philips. "We have
used that time wisely to learn from others."
Features will include being able to order meat cut to a
specific size from a virtual butcher, product ratings from
experts and a "doorstep check" with customers that they are
satisfied with all fresh produce on delivery. If they are not,
refunds and vouchers will be issued.
A minimum spend of 40 pounds will also apply and charges for
one hour delivery slots will be one pound for off-peak
deliveries, three pounds for standard and five pounds for peak
evening slots. The industry average delivery charge is about
3.50 pounds according to Philips.
Morrisons, which already sells non-food items online, had
held back from selling food because it had doubts over the
profitability of delivering groceries to customers' homes.
Ocado has yet to make a pretax profit in a decade of
business. Morrisons expects to make a profit from online grocery
from the 2016-17 year.
Morrisons will start online food deliveries in Warwickshire,
central England, on Jan. 10 direct from a distribution centre in
Dordon. An extension to Yorkshire in northern England will
follow shortly afterwards. By the end of 2014 it expects to
serve more than 50 percent of British homes, including London,
with an online offering.
Shares in Morrisons closed Thursday at 266.5 pence, valuing
the business at 6.22 billion pounds.