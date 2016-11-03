LONDON Nov 3 Morrisons, Britain's No. 4 supermarket group, on Thursday reported a fourth consecutive quarter of underlying sales growth, cementing a recovery under a new management team.

The Bradford, northern England-based grocer, said sales at stores open over a year, excluding fuel, rose 1.6 percent in the 13 weeks to Oct. 30, its fiscal third quarter.

That compared to analysts' forecasts which ranged up 1.0 to 1.5 percent and second quarter growth of 2.0 percent.

Prior to Thursday's update analysts' average forecast for 2016-17 underlying pretax profit was 321 million pounds ($396 million), up from 302 million pounds in 2015-16. ($1 = 0.8104 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)