LONDON Jan 10 Morrisons, Britain's No.
4 supermarket group, on Tuesday beat forecasts with its
strongest underlying sales performance for seven years over the
key Christmas period, building on a year of growth under a new
management team.
The Bradford, northern England, based grocer also raised its
profit guidance.
Morrisons said sales at stores open over a year, excluding
fuel, rose 2.9 percent in the nine weeks to Jan. 1, the bulk of
its fourth quarter.
That compared to analysts' average forecast of growth of 1.1
percent and third quarter growth of 1.6 percent.
The firm said it now expected a 2016-17 underlying profit
before tax to be ahead of consensus in the range 330-340 million
pounds ($401-$413 million).
($1 = 0.8230 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)