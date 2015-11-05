(Adds CEO, CFO, analyst comment, shares; refiled to add missing

* Third-quarter underlying sales down 2.6 pct
* Firm in fourth year of negative like-for-like sales
* New CEO says making progress with recovery plan
* Shares fall up to 3.7 pct
By James Davey
LONDON, Nov 5 Morrisons, Britain's
fourth biggest supermarkets operator, reported another fall in
quarterly underlying sales on Thursday, hit by its own price
cuts and a move to wean itself off money-off vouchers.
The company, which trails market leader Tesco,
Wal-Mart's Asda and Sainsbury's in annual
sales, has not reported positive underlying sales since the
fourth quarter of its 2011-12 year.
Former Tesco executive David Potts joined as chief executive
in March, tasked with reviving Morrisons' fortunes. But he
warned in September it would be a "long journey".
Shares in Morrisons fell up to 3.7 percent after it said
sales at stores open more than a year, excluding fuel, fell 2.6
percent in the 13 weeks to Nov. 1, its fiscal third quarter.
That was below analysts' forecasts, ranging from down 1.8 to
2.5 percent, and followed a second quarter decline of 2.4
percent.
Morrisons' performance was below the most recently reported
numbers from Tesco and Sainsbury, but ahead of Asda.
"Morrisons has not yet found a trading and retail
proposition that will differentiate it in the marketplace," said
Bernstein analyst Bruno Monteyne.
Like its rivals Morrisons is engaged in a price war to stem
the loss of shoppers to discounters Aldi and
Lidl and is also grappling with commodity-driven
price deflation.
It said price deflation was -2.2 percent in the quarter,
while reducing its reliance on voucher prmotions impacted
like-for-like sales by 2.4 percent, creating a headwind of 4.6
percent.
"It's not quite cold turkey because we're still doing some
vouchers," Potts told reporters. But the focus would be on
cutting prices on key commodity lines, such as vegetables and
meat, and keeping them low.
"Retailers have always considered reaching for vouchers when
trade's a bit sticky because they tend to give you a shot in the
arm," he said.
But "it's always been considered to be slightly more
promiscuous trade than the underlying shopping trip improvements
you can make around loyalty."
Finance chief Trevor Strain said underlying sales volumes,
though still slightly negative, were improving
quarter-by-quarter.
Potts said the turnaround plan was making progress,
highlighting positive shopper reaction to more targeted
promotions, improved store standards and moves to tailor stores
to local communities.
Some retail commentators remain to be convinced.
"To claim you are making good progress on the back of these
numbers is bordering on the delusional," said John Ibbotson of
retail consultants, Retail Vision.
Morrisons reiterated its previous forecast that underlying
pretax profit will be higher in the second half of its 2015-16
year than the 141 million pounds ($217 million) made in the
first half.
Prior to Thursday's update analysts were on average
forecasting 308 million pounds for 2015-16, versus 345 million
made in 2014-15.
($1 = 0.6502 pounds)
