* Morrisons cuts prices on 1,200 products by an average of
17 pct
* Cuts will absorb "a big part" of 300 mln stg set aside for
2014-15
* Move comes a week after Tesco cut prices on basic food
items
By James Davey
LONDON, May 1 Wm Morrison Supermarkets,
Britain's fourth largest grocer, unveiled a second round of
price cuts designed to win back trade lost to the fast-growing
discounters.
Morrisons in common with its three biggest rivals - market
leader Tesco, Wal-Mart's Asda and J Sainsbury
- has been losing market share to German discounters
Aldi and Lidl.
In March, the firm said profits would more than halve this
year as it set out a plan to try and restore its low-price image
with shoppers by spending 1 billion pounds ($1.7 billion)
cutting prices over the next three years. A move that sparked
fears of an industry price war.
The northern England based grocer said on Thursday it would
cut prices on 1,200 own-label and branded products, by an
average of 17 percent, following the first round of cuts on
basics like milk, fruit and chicken fillets in March.
"We see this not as a price war but more as a declaration of
independence," Chief Executive Dalton Philips told reporters,
noting the new cuts would account for "a big part" of the 300
million pounds set aside for reductions in 2014/15.
Morrisons gave as examples of its latest reductions, 500
grams of beef mince down 20 percent to 199 pence, a six pack of
own brand crisps down 34 percent to 85 pence and Jammie Dodgers
biscuits down 55 percent to 49 pence.
The price cuts will be backed with a new TV, billboard and
print marketing campaign and a new price comparison website,
powered by mysupermarket.co.uk, it said.
Morrisons' move comes a week after Tesco announced a round
of price cuts on basic food products and reduced its online
shopping charges.
Morrisons has fared the worst of the big four supermarket
chains in terms of losing customers to discounters and has also
lagged peers in entering fast-growing online and convenience
markets.
The shares have lost nearly a quarter of their value so far
this year and are trading near eight year lows.
Philips said that turning around the group's overall
performance was not going to be quick and underlying sales were
unlikely to improve any time soon.
"Our lower prices automatically and inevitably reduce the
actual sales going through our tills. Quite simply its
deflationary," he said.
"I am absolutely confident that, as we aggressively close
the price gap (with discounters), our points of difference will
shine through," he added, pointing to Morrisons' vastly bigger
range, in-store services and uniqueness among Britain's grocers
as a major food manufacturer.
Philips said he was also confident he had the support of big
investors after holding meetings with 100 institutions following
the company's results in March.
"There is really strong understanding and support for what
we outlined which is the market is structurally changing ...
I've been really encouraged by the dialogue that we've had with
shareholders," he said.
($1 = 0.5936 British Pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)