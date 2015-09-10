LONDON, Sept 10 Morrisons, Britain's No.
4 supermarket, posted another slump in first-half profit and
cautioned its turnaround would take time and require sustained
investment.
The Bradford, northern England, based group, which trails
market leader Tesco, Wal-Mart's Asda and
Sainsbury's in annual sales, said on Thursday it made
an underlying pre-tax profit, before restructuring costs, of 141
million pounds ($217 million) in the six months to August 2.
The outcome, its lowest for nine years, was in line with
analysts' average forecast but down from 216 million pounds made
in the same period last year.
Turnover fell 5.1 percent to 8.1 billion pounds, while sales
at stores open over a year, excluding fuel and VAT sales tax,
fell 2.7 percent, having fallen 2.9 percent in the first
quarter.
Morrisons reiterated guidance that underlying profit before
tax will be higher in the second half of 2015-16 than the first.
($1 = 0.6507 pounds)
