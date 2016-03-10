LONDON, March 10 Morrisons, Britain's
fourth biggest grocer, reported an expected fall in annual
profit on Thursday, as the industry's brutal price war took its
toll.
The Bradford, northern England, based group, which trails
market leader Tesco, Sainsbury's and
Wal-Mart's Asda in annual sales, said it made an
underlying pretax profit before one off items of 302 million
pounds ($429 million) in the year to Jan. 31.
That compares to analysts' average forecast of 307 million
pounds and the 413 million pounds it made in the 2014-15 year.
It represents a fourth straight year of decline and a nine
year low.
The firm reiterated its turnaround will take time but said
in the medium term it expected an incremental uplift in
underlying profit from the opportunities it has identified
within online, manufacturing, wholesale, popular and useful
services, and from lower interest costs.
