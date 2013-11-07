LONDON Nov 7 Britain's No. 4 grocer Wm Morrison
reported a worsening fall in quarterly underlying sales
as it continues to be hurt by its lack of exposure in online and
convenience store markets and the rise of discounters Aldi
and Lidl.
The over 500-store group, which trails market leader Tesco
, Wal-Mart's Asda and J Sainsbury by
annual revenue, said on Thursday its financial outlook for the
full year was unchanged.
It said sales at stores open over a year, excluding fuel and
VAT sales tax, fell 2.4 percent in the 13 weeks to Nov. 3, its
fiscal third quarter.
Morrisons said the performance was in line with its
expectations.
However, it compared to analysts average forecast of down
1.7 percent, and a first half decline of 1.6 percent.
Total sales, excluding fuel and VAT, rose 1 percent.