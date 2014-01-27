COPENHAGEN Jan 27 Danish lawmakers are close to
agreeing to new rules aimed at curbing the risk of higher
interest rates destabilizing the country's mortgage bond market
and financial sector, political sources said on Monday.
U.S. rating agency Standard & Poor's said in July that the
huge amount of adjustable rate bonds with a one-year maturity
was a risk to the stability of Denmark's financial sector and
general economy.
In response, lawmakers are set to agree on a bill that will
limit the rise in mortgage bond rates to five percent in the
event of an interest rate spike or auction failure, the sources
said. The ceiling would only apply for covered bonds with a
maturity of one or two years.
"We are very near to an agreement which I expect will be
closed this week", one source told Reuters. About 140 lawmakers
out of 179 in parliament are expected to agree to the bill.
Around 930 billion Danish crowns ($170 billion) worth of
one-year mortage bonds are sold annually.
($1 = 5.4573 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Erik Matzen; Editing by Ritsuko Ando)