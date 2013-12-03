LONDON Dec 3 A convicted fraudster who pleaded
guilty to helping mastermind one of Britain's largest mortgage
frauds has had a 13-year jail sentence extended by 10 years
after failing to pay back about 30 million pounds ($50 million).
Saghir Afzal, who was sentenced to jail two years ago, was
told by Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on Tuesday he
would have to serve the additional sentence unless the
confiscation order plus accrued interest were paid in full.
Pakistan-born Afzal, 51, was sentenced alongside surveyor
Ian McGarry for operating a "massive and carefully orchestrated"
scam that defrauded Cheshire Building Society, Bank
of Ireland, Societe Generale and Nationwide
Building Society of almost 50 million pounds.
When sentencing Afzal in 2011, the judge said he had sent
over 26 million pounds to Pakistan, where the money remained
either under his own control or that of his brother, Nisar
Afzal. Only 92,000 pounds has been seized to date.
The two brothers recruited McGarry to inflate the value of
leases on six commercial properties. They then persuaded lenders
to loan them tens of millions of pounds on properties worth less
than 6 million.
After making one or two early mortgage payments, companies
controlled by the Afzals stopped paying the loans and
disappeared, leaving the lenders to repossess the properties -
and discover the shortfall in their values.
McGarry, who received over one million pounds for his
services, as well as properties, an Aston Martin and overseas
holidays, was sentenced to seven years in jail in 2011. Three
lawyers charged alongside the two men were acquitted and a jury
was unable to reach a verdict on another three.
The Serious Fraud Office, which charged Afzal in 2009,
believes 55-year-old Nisar Afzal - who is still wanted in the UK
for his role in the fraud - remains in Pakistan.