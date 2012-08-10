NEW YORK Aug 10 It's not just homeowners facing
foreclosure who are concerned about their mortgages. Plenty of
consumers in good financial standing have been griping about the
handling of their loans.
The Consumer Finance Protection Board has been studying
those complaints. On Friday it announced new proposed rules that
would take effect in January 2013, if enacted (see).
The provisions cover the mortgage industry broadly and set
high standards for customer service, CFPB Director Richard
Cordray told a press conference. "The proposed rules would help
consumers know exactly where they stand," he said.
Much of the language of the proposals is wonky, though. For
instance, many people don't understand the difference between
mortgage servicers, which may be a second party that bought your
loan, and the company you originally signed with for your
mortgage.
Reuters talked with Guy Cecala, publisher of the Inside
Mortgage Finance newsletter, to sort through the details:
Q: If my mortgage is not in trouble, do the new rules matter
to me?
A: It's very significant because these are the first
national set of mortgage standards that apply to everyone. There
have never been any laws on the books to service a mortgage in a
certain way - that you have to answer the phone and be polite.
These rules are basically building in a lot of safeguards
that haven't existed in the past. Anyone who has a mortgage is
going to be better off, whether it's from day one or down the
road.
Q: One proposed rule sets standards for how mortgage
statements will look. What should I expect?
A: If you have a loan from bigger servicers, they will look
like they look now. None of this stuff is revolutionary. It will
list your monthly payments, outstanding balance, what your fees
are. One place for improvement - statements now are not quite as
good at listing potential interest-rate adjustments or calling
attention to fees.
Q: How do I know who is servicing my mortgage?
A: When you buy a home or get a mortgage, it lists your
servicer then and there. Then there is fine print that says:
this mortgage may be sold, and you'll receive some notification
of that. If you haven't heard anything, then it is probably with
the original bank you signed with for your mortgage.
It can get confusing, though. For instance, if you regularly
make payments to Wells Fargo, and you get a note saying your
loan is going to Chase, sometimes you make a mistake and cross
payments. These rules don't really address that, but clearer
information on mortgage statements might help.
Q: There is a proposed rule to modify how "force-placed"
insurance is administered. This seems complicated.
A: Something that people take for granted - which they
should - is that in most new mortgages, an escrow account is set
up to pay taxes and insurance. It forces you to pay insurance on
an installment plan. To a lot of borrowers, it's mind-boggling
that it could lapse, and it's distressing to think that can even
happen. But we've had cases where the servicer has failed to
pay, and the borrower is on the hook for it. Hopefully, this
will fix that.
I've actually had this happen to me. I got a notice from my
insurance company years ago that my insurance was going to lapse
for lack of payment. I said, "How is that possible?" I contacted
the servicer. They said, "Oh, yeah, we're a little behind in
paying for it." I don't know why I was responsible for all of
these things. But ultimately the borrower is responsible for it.
Q: In the future, if a mortgage servicer violates these
rules, will I end up getting cash back like some of the other
recent settlements with mortgage lenders and banks?
A: Don't hold your breath on getting a big, fat lottery
check down the road.
One of the big aspects of this is supposedly accountability,
but the CFPB didn't cover it in any of the documents they
released. The laws do give the CFPB the authority to go after
violators and get a settlement. If there is widespread abuse,
they will go after them. And the laws do have provisions that
allow customers to sue their services.
The truth, though, is that a lot of abuses don't cost you
any money.
Q: How can I complain effectively to get my problem
resolved?
A: There are deadlines built into these rules, and most of
them are that the company has to respond in 30 days. But you've
got to go through the set procedures, and hopefully you'll be
advised of what those procedures are, like a dedicated complaint
line or a written form. You can't just bitch on the phone to a
customer service rep.
The other thing, too, is that the CFPB is one big complaint
bureau. They already have extensive processes for fielding
complaints. It's a good system for reporting problems to the cop
on the beat.