July 30 - Mortgage servicers in the United States are
evolving into the next big lenders, sidestepping regulatory
scrutiny to win business in a gap left by the retreat of big
banks from the home-loan market.
By writing new mortgages, non-bank servicers such as Ocwen
Financial Corp and Walter Investment Management Corp
have grabbed the opportunity to supply less creditworthy
borrowers with funding no longer available from banks.
The trend, investors and analysts say, could spark a revival
in the shares of non-bank servicers by relieving the pressure
that has accompanied regulators' questions over how well these
companies are treating struggling borrowers.
But, as they compete for limited business, the temptation to
offer ever-riskier loans raises the specter of another subprime
crisis.
"Ocwen and the special servicers could become the next
generation of non-prime originators," said Warren Kornfeld, a
senior vice-president at Moody's Investor Service.
Non-bank mortgage servicers, which collect and process home
loan repayments, benefited hugely from post-crisis regulatory
clampdowns that pushed big banks to unload servicing rights due
to stronger capital requirements.
Their explosive growth, however, brought with it tougher
scrutiny. In February, New York's financial regulator identified
this growth as a "troubling trend" that must be confronted
"before more homeowners get hurt."
Exempt from the capital requirements to which big banks are
subject, the non-bank mortgage servicers drew up Plan B.
Banks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co, the
second-largest U.S. mortgage lender, were withdrawing from
making home loans to less creditworthy borrowers. A gap had
appeared in the market.
"They are servicing existing loans and that is a dwindling
business," said Tom Sontag, a managing director at Neuberger
Berman Group LLC, an asset management firm which held a 2.5
percent stake in Ocwen at the end of March.
"They have to find out some way to grow their business, and
the most logical next step would be origination."
PROMISING VALUATIONS
In its first financial quarter of 2014, Nationstar Mortgage
Holdings Inc, the fifth-largest U.S. mortgage servicer,
issued $4.5 billion in new mortgages, known in the business as
originations.
This was a third more than it had issued in the same
year-earlier period and equivalent to nearly 2 percent of the
entire mortgage industry's originations in the three months to
March 31, according to industry publication Inside Mortgage
Finance.
Smaller rival Walter Investment Management's mortgage
lending business rose nearly tenfold in the same period to
account for a 1.6 percent share of the overall market.
Acquisitions have helped to fuel growth. Ocwen entered the
home-loan business in 2012 when it bought Homeward Residential
Holdings Inc from private equity firm WL Ross & Co LLC. Walter
bought Residential Capital LLC's origination business in 2013.
Ocwen and Walter declined to comment for this article. A
spokesman for Nationstar, John Hoffmann, said the company saw
"significant improvement" in originations for the first quarter.
As concerns have lingered over scrutiny of their core
mortgage servicing businesses, Ocwen and Walter have each lost
between a fifth and a quarter of their market value in the past
12 months. Shares of Nationstar have fallen 30 percent.
Some investors and analysts say the stocks are undervalued,
a theory supported by Thomson Reuters StarMine's intrinsic
valuation model - a measurement of how much a stock should be
worth, considering expected growth rates over the next 15 years.
Ocwen's intrinsic valuation is $45.39, versus the stock's
close of $35.17 on Tuesday, according to StarMine. Based on the
same model, Nationstar is worth $52.83 versus a close of $31.95
and Walter offers even better prospects: $79.96 versus $28.92.
"In general, the companies are trading at a discount to
intrinsic value and they are a good buy," said Kenneth Domilise,
a senior equity analyst at Century Management, an Austin,
Texas-based investment firm which holds Ocwen and Walter shares.
TEMPTED BY NON-PRIME
As mortgage servicers lend more, and competition between
them grows, there exists the temptation to overextend into the
subprime market in pursuit of fatter profits.
As long ago as late-2012, Ocwen Chairman William Erbey had
said it made sense for the company he founded to take part in
the non-prime origination market. There was a caveat, though -
such loans should be prudent.
David Lykken, president of consulting firm Mortgage Banking
Solutions, estimated an annual market for non-prime mortgages -
almost non-existent today - worth anywhere between $100 billion
and $200 billion in the next few years.
Lenders, though, should adopt strict underwriting standards
when dealing with non-prime borrowers, he said.
The non-bank mortgage servicers also face two major hurdles.
The first is the absence of a robust secondary market, where
they can bundle non-prime loans and sell them to investors.
"If you are a non-bank doing origination, you need to have
securitization as your exit," said Christopher Ames, head of
asset- and mortgage-backed securities at Schroder Investment
Management North America Inc.
"The problem that we, as investors, have is the lack of
fiduciary responsibility to us from the servicers," said Ames,
whose company owned about 258,400 Ocwen shares as of March 31.
The other big problem for mortgage servicers would be the
rise in scrutiny that non-prime loans would eventually bring.
"It's a slippery slope and the consequence of not
underwriting these loans intelligently will be that consumers
will be hurt," said Lykken. "The regulators are going to be
there to double-check."
(Editing by Feroze Jamal, Robin Paxton and Joyjeet Das)